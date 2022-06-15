HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) updated the state’s traffic fatalities this month, reporting 54 traffic-related deaths on Hawaii roads documented so far this year. These figures are up from this time last year, which had 42 traffic fatalities.

Last year, driving under the influence, speed and distraction were top contributors, and that trend is continuing this year, with preliminary data showing avoidable behavior on the road.

2022 Hawaii Traffic Fatalities (Jan. 1 through June 8)

Motor Vehicle Occupants: 26

Pedestrians: 10

Motorcyclists: 8

Moped Operators: 1

Scooters: 4

ATV Operators: 0

Bicyclists: 5

TOTAL: 54

2022 County Breakdown (Jan. 1 through June 8)

C&C of Honolulu: 23

Hawaii County: 18

Maui County: 10

Kauai County: 3

TOTAL: 54

2021 County Breakdown (Jan. 1 through June 8)

C&C of Honolulu: 25

Hawaii County: 11

Maui County: 6

Kauai County: 0

TOTAL: 42

For the last update in February, HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen said the faster the vehicle involved in a collision is traveling, the less likely it is that the person hit will survive. According to Sniffen, 9 out of 10 people hit by a car at 20 mph will live — double the speed to 40 mph, and only 1 out of 10 survive.

“That’s why we’re targeting strategies such as raised crosswalks and roundabouts that reduce speeds in corridors to minimize the potential for fatalities when someone messes up,” he said.

See the full breakdown of numbers below:

To learn more about strategies HDOT and its traffic safety partners are implementing, click here.