HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire on Hawaii Island prompted a closure of Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the Highway 19 junction and the Old Saddle Road junction near mile marker 41 around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported a brush fire near mile marker 43 of Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which prompted the closure.

The closure will be in effect until further notice, according to Hawaii police. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.