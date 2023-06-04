EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Sunday, June 4, a fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on West Loch Drive sometime between 2:35 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police and Fire departments and Emergency Medical Services, they responded to the call in the Ewa area.

HPD said it was reported by their Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section that a 28-year-old female motorist had been involved in a single vehicular crash.

TDVHS said that the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on West Lock Drive. As she was making her way down the street for unknown reasons, she lost control of her vehicle.

When she lost control of her car, she veered into the left should and ended up colliding with a tree, according to HPD TDVHS.

HFD said that when they arrived, they found the 28-year-old woman pinned inside her vehicle.

They also said that a bystander witnessed the incident. The bystander confirmed that she was speeding at the time she hit the tree.

HFD emergency personnel was able to stabilize the vehicle. Once stabilized, they were able to use battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the driver from the vehicle .

She was then transfer for medical care to EMS personnel. Her injuries were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD, HFD and EMS.

HFD said their personnel used thermal imaging cameras to search the surrounding area to confirm there were no other occupants involved in the motor vehicle collision. Once done, HFD secured the scene and transferred command to the HPD.

HPD said the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. HPD TDVHS is investigating further.