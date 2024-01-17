HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi has lots and lots of cars. From residents who want the freedom to drive wherever and whenever they want to visitors wanting the same, Hawaiʻi has lots of folks seeking some form of freedom.

A new study has found that Hawaiʻi is the worst state in the United States for drivers to experience.

The study found that “congestion cost the average driver $869 in 2022, thanks to an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. The U.S. also has eight out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic with 19 of the worst 25” being in the U.S.

While congestion tends to be a secondary concern on the road,, the study found that drivers want feel safe with well-maintained roads. The World Economic Forum ranked the U.S. at number 17 out of 141 countries regarding the quality of our roads.

“When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind,” said Cassandra Happe, an analyst associated with the study. “What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated. Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”

Of course, road conditions are not a consistent experience across the country. So, the study identified the states with the best driving conditions by comparing all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute.