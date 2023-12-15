HONOLULU (KHON2) — Driving along Hawaiʻi’s coasts is one of the most awe-inspiring treks a driver can make in this world.

But the very real danger of having a serious traffic related collision, especially for motorcyclists, in Hawaiʻi is becoming more inevitable.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said that so far in 2023, Hawaiʻi has had 27 motorbike-related fatalities,

According to their statistics, HDOT said that is roughly 29% of all traffic fatalities.

Then, there are the bicyclists. HDOT said that there are nine bicyclist deaths in 2023 which is the highest recorded number of deaths among bicyclists in Hawaiʻi.

HDOT said that according to their survey, “bike and e-bike ridership along with the use of lights and bright clothing increased, yet the use of helmets and hand signals has decreased.”

This information tracks with a new study that has found that Hawaiʻi is the second most dangerous state for motorcycle drivers in the United States. The study examined the 2020 crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the most dangerous states for to drive motorcycles.

The study said that “Hawaiʻi is in second place after there were 19 fatal crashes out of 114 that involved a motorcycle, which works out at 16.67%. This is despite motorcycle registrations in the state being fairly low, at 1,816 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 4,340.”

As you can see, if you look at the data from 2020 and the HDOT data from 2023, danger for motorcyclists has only increased over the last three years.

HDOT said these are the highlights from their survey of motor vehicle collisions in Hawaiʻi for 2023.

There has been a decrease in speeding behaviors from car and truck drivers. There has been a decrease in DUIs from truck drivers. There has been an increase in speeding and DUI behaviors from motorcycle drivers. There has been an increase in bike riders and use of lights or bright clothing while riding. There has been a decrease in the use of hand signals and helmet usage. There are more people opting for a sober ride. There has been an increase in awareness campaigns Overall, behaviors are getting better.

The state that came in first place for being the most dangerous state for motorcycle drivers was New Hampshire.