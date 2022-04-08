HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hapalua which is a half marathon is expected to have more than 6,500 participants on Sunday, April 10.

The roads will be closed in the area starting at 4 a.m. and reopening as the race is completed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The race starts at 6 a.m. by the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Kalakaua Avenue. The race ends at Kapiolani Park.

The race goes on Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway, River Street, King Street, Kapiolani Boulevard, Piikoi Street, Atkinson Drive, Kapiolani Boulevard, Diamond Head Road, Poni Moi Street and Kapiolani Park.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The race is coordinated by the Honolulu Marathon Association.