HANALEI, Kauai — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) announced Hanalei Bridge was closed around 2:16 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, due to flooding on Kūhiō Highway.

KPD took to their Facebook page on Friday to make the announcement.

Kauai #hitraffic #hiwx Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of Hanalei Bridge is closed. Flash Flood Warning in effect until 4 p.m. https://t.co/ls5dxfgH3f — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 20, 2021

Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bride was also closed around 3:08 p.m., according to an update from the Department of Transportation Twitter page.