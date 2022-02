KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Thursday, Feb. 24 the County of Maui officials reported a road closure around 5:20 a.m. on Haleakala Highway, Kahului bound lanes, at Aapueo Parkway.

According to the County of Maui, there was one female unresponsive on the scene and CPR was in progress.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.