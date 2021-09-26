Hakimo Road between Kanahale Road and Waiolu Street closed due to 20-inch water main break

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s a 20-inch water main break in Nanakuli on Hakimo Road between Kanahale Road and Waiolu Street.

Traffic in that area is closed as Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews clean up the roadway. The closure was announced around 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

BWS reports that there are no customers impacted.

BWS officials are asking Waianae and Nanakuli residents to use water for essential purposed only such as cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene.