H1 west bound zipper lane damaged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H1 west bound zipper lane was damaged on Saturday, May 8.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m.

Hawaii Department of Transportation crews are clearing up the debris in the area of H1 westbound about 300 yards before the Manager’s Drive overpass in the Waipio, Waikele area.

Witnesses say the debris field is about 150 yards.

KHON2 reached out to HDOT to see how this may impact weekday traffic.

Traffic is slow in the area.