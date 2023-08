Interstate H-3 on Oahu, Hawaii in the fog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A main artery linking the windward side to the town side will be completely shutdown on Saturday.

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be relocating a pole anchor, at DOT’s request. Other work will be done by DOT, including highway maintenance and cleaning the tunnel.

The work is in conjunction with the DOT’s Halawa Access Road project.

Onramps will be closed.

The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. and re-open at 7 p.m.