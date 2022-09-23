HONOLULU (KHON2) — After dealing with a short incident on the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii, police have reopened the H-3 Freeway leading to the MCBH gate.

According to officials from the MCBH, personnel responded to an unknown object discovered near the main gate.

As safety precaution, the main gate was temporarily closed and the area was cleared.

Police rerourted traffic on the H-3 Freeway to steer the public away from the area.

By 9:50 p.m., the scene was determined safe and the main gate was reopened to routine traffic.