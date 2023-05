HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced a road closure via their Twitter Account.

The road closure is impacting the H-3 Freeway Kaneʻohe-bound.

The Harano Tunnel has a vehicle inside it which has closed the right lane of the H-3 Freeway.

Officials ask that drivers to use caution when approaching the area.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.