H-2 Freeway on, off ramps to undergo scheduled roadwork in May

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists on Oahu of scheduled nightly roadwork on the on-ramps and off-ramps in both directions of the H-2 Freeway from Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 19.

The roadwork is to install pavement markers and rumble strips, according to HDOT officials.

Motorists will be able to access the on-ramps and off-ramps during working hours to minimize congestion. A full closure may be necessary if the minimum lane width can not be maintained or if safety concerns arise.

Drivers are asked to be aware of work zone conditions and follow message boards. A detour will be set up in the event of a full ramp closure and flaggers will be on-site to help with traffic control.

The roadwork is weather permitting, HDOT said. Click here to view the full roadwork schedule.