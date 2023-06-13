HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are working to put out a brush fire that was reported underneath the Alapai Street pedestrian overpass.
Thats according to HFCD.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Fire and police are blocking the Kinau Street off ramp and Vineyard Boulevard on ramp while crews work.
HFD said they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Even if you weren’t on the road, a lot of you smelled the smoke and reached out to KHON2 News wondering where it was coming from.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
There is no word yet how the fire started, but we’ll follow up and let you know what investigators determine.