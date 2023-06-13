HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are working to put out a brush fire that was reported underneath the Alapai Street pedestrian overpass.

Thats according to HFCD.

Fire and police are blocking the Kinau Street off ramp and Vineyard Boulevard on ramp while crews work.

HFD said they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Even if you weren’t on the road, a lot of you smelled the smoke and reached out to KHON2 News wondering where it was coming from.

A photo shows Honolulu Fire Department working on putting out a brush fire near Kinau Street on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Trevor Myers)

There is no word yet how the fire started, but we’ll follow up and let you know what investigators determine.