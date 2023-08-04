HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure impacts the H-1 Freeway.

According to Officials, the H-1 Freeway, Eastbound from the Waialae Offramp is closed.

The closure has been prompted by an investigation into a motocycle collision.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call around 9 p.m.

EMS personnel said they administered life-saving strategies to a 22-year-old motorcyclist. He was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.