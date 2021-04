HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of the H-1 freeway will be closed overnight for pavement marking installations on Sunday, April 11.

It will be in the westbound direction between the Middle Street offramp and the Keehi Interchange.

The closure starts at 7:30 p.m to 4:30 a.m. through Friday morning.