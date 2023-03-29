HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric announced that they will be doing work on overhead lines that will close the H-1 freeway in Pearl City.

The work is scheduled to take place between 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 through 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. There will be one lane open for extraneous traffic making its way through the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HECO crews will be doing emergency work that is meant to replace utility poles and upgrade powerlines and equipment.

There will be pole replacements on Lehua Avenue near 2nd Street which will lead to the temporary closure of the freeway.

“The work requires closure of all lanes on H-1 near Lehua except for the far-left lane of traffic in both directions. Brief traffic stoppages will take place when the overhead lines are installed,” said HECO representatives.

HECO is asking that drivers take this repair work into consideration when planning travel during the time HECO crews will be onsite.

HECO said that traffic impacts include:

H-1 westbound lanes begin to narrow to one lane near the Ka‘onohi Street overpass, ending after the H-1 Freeway crosses over Lehua.

H-1 eastbound lanes begin to narrow to one lane near the Managers Drive overpass, ending after the H-1 Freeway crosses over Lehua.

Onramp closures include:

Eastbound from Farrington Highway to the H-1 onramp in Waipahu.

Eastbound from Kamehameha Highway to the H-1 onramp in Waipahu.

Westbound from Moanalua Road to the H-1 onramp in Waimalu.

HECO also indicated that there will be detours around the closures that will utilize Moanalua and Waimano Home roads as well as Kuala Street and Kamehameha Highway through Pearl City.

The mauka-bound lane of Lehua, which is where crews will be replacing poles on either side of the freeway, will be closed during the work hours.

Traffic will be contraflowed in the makai-bound lanes. Drivers are also advised that street parking will be restricted in the work zone.

Persons with flags and special duty police will be onsite to provide traffic control.

Drivers will need to watch for traffic cones, safety signs and arrow boards that will mark the work zones.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HECO is asking that motorists slow down and drive with extreme caution when approaching and passing the work zones in order to maintain a safe work environment for the crews.