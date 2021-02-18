H-1 Freeway Airport offramp to close overnight for sign repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eastbound airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway is expected to be closed on Monday, Feb. 22 through Tuesday, Feb. 23 and on Thursday, March 11 through Friday March 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).

The area will be closed during those days between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for overhead sign replacement work.

Motorists traveling on the eastbound H-1 Freeway to HNL Airport will be directed to use Nimitz Highway, via the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) instead.

A single lane closure may be needed on Monday, March 15, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., to complete the sign installations, announced HDOT.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key points to notify motorists of the closure and detour.

Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.