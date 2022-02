HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two lanes of the Pali Highway are closed heading in the Kailua bound direction.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) reported the closure on Twitter at around 1 p.m. after a gas line break near Laimi St. on Feb. 16.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOT said the gas company is on the scene and the right and center lane is open.

When work will be done is currently unknown.