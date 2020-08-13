Gas leak in Kailua prompts road closure

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A gas leak in the Kailua area prompted a road closure on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kailua-bound traffic on Keolu Drive is closed from Pahumele to Papalani.
No word on what caused the gas leak.
