Full ramp closures scheduled nightly on H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Full ramp closures are scheduled nightly on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct beginning next week for concrete deck repairs.

Closures of the on-ramps and off-ramps start on Nov. 29 and last until Dec. 5, weather permitting.

Full closure of the H-1 West/Waianae on-ramp and the H-1 East/Waikiki/Honolulu on-ramp from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport:

  • Closed from Monday night, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
  • Closed on Friday night, Dec. 3, through Sunday morning, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single lane closure on the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction:

  • Closed on Monday night, Nov. 29, through Thursday morning, Dec. 2, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Full closure of the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction:

  • Closed on Tuesday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Police will be in these areas to assist with traffic control and safety protocol.

