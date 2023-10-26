HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is pushing back the next phase of its ongoing freeway resurfacing project — because of the threat of rain.

All westbound lanes from the University Avenue interchange to the Alexander Street onramp will now be closed starting Halloween night next Tuesday.

The work was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 26.

Drivers will have to get off the freeway and follow the route seen here on the map from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

“It’s necessary work. That’s why we’re doing it at night times. And that’s also why we have it as a Sunday to Thursday schedule. So pretty much the nights where you do see more people out and about at nighttime, we are not doing the work,” stated Shelly Kunishige, Department of Transportation communications manager.

This phase of the project is expected to last until March 2024.