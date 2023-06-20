HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five patients have been taken to the hospital following a rollover traffic accident in Nanakuli.
As police investigate, they have closed off the eastbound right lane of Farrington Highway near Black Rock Beach Park.
According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the patients involved are a man in his 20s and five other teenagers.
The status of patients are listed below by EMS:
- Male in his 20’s sustained serious condition
- 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries
- 16-year-old female sustained serious injuries
- 14-year-old female sustained minor injuries
- 13-year-old female sustained minor injuries
- Person around 14 years old sustained minor injuries
EMS said they had three ambulances on scene and took five of the patients to the hospital.
Police are investigating.