HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five patients have been taken to the hospital following a rollover traffic accident in Nanakuli.

As police investigate, they have closed off the eastbound right lane of Farrington Highway near Black Rock Beach Park.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the patients involved are a man in his 20s and five other teenagers.

The status of patients are listed below by EMS:

Male in his 20’s sustained serious condition

15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries

16-year-old female sustained serious injuries

14-year-old female sustained minor injuries

13-year-old female sustained minor injuries

Person around 14 years old sustained minor injuries

EMS said they had three ambulances on scene and took five of the patients to the hospital.

Police are investigating.