Flood damage prompts crews to close Waialua Beach Road bridge for immediate repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waialua Beach Road Bridge 605 will close immediately due to recent damage brought by heavy rains and floods.

The bridge is located on Waialua Beach Road between Goodale Avenue to the west and Haleʻiwa Road to the east.

Passengers heading between the west end of Waialua Beach Road and Haleʻiwa must use Goodale Avenue, Farrington Highway, Kaukonahua Road, and Weed Circle. 

Signs will be posted alerting drivers of the bridge and road closure, as well as where to detour.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services 

TheBus Routes 76 and 83 will travel to Waialua on regular route, then travel via the detour route to continue on Haleʻiwa Road. Two bus stops on Waialua Beach Road eastbound will be temporarily closed: #2202 Waialua Beach Road & Goodale Avenue, and #2203 Waialua Beach Road opposite Haleʻiwa Road.

This detour may be updated as ongoing bridge and traffic assessments are completed.

