HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation alerted the public that Kamehameha Highway is being contraflow in the Koolauloa area.

According to the HDOT, the contraflow is between Punaluu and Hauula due to a water main break.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Images taken by the HDOT show crews were working on a flooded road.

According to the Board of Water Supply, the 12-inch water main break caused a sinkhole.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The HDOT said it is unknown when they will reopen the road.