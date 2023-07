HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple units of first responders worked to clear the scene of building fire on Waihee Road Friday night.

While the Honolulu Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire, police closed off a portion of the road at the 47-200 block.

The initial call to the incident came in at 8:37 and by 9:32 the fire department confirmed that the fire was extinguished.

HFD investigators have been called to the scene.