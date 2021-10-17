Fire at Waikiki surfboard rack closes Kalakaua Ave. near police substation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A raging fire in Waikiki closed Kalakaua Avenue at the intersection of Kaiulani Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fire crews responded around 11:15 a.m. and officials said the flames were fully extinguished by 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Honolulu Fire Department officials confirmed the blaze was located at the surfboard racks between the Moana Surfrider hotel and the Waikiki police substation.

HFD said the fire damaged the roof and eaves of the Waikiki substation and officials will investigate the cause of the blaze and full extent of the damage.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Kalakaua Avenue remained closed as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Honolulu police.