Road closures: Head-on collision on Oahu’s Kalanianaole Highway; fatal accident on Big Island’s Highway 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle collision closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between both driveways at Sea Life Park, according to HNL Info Alerts.

Honolulu EMS reported they responded to a head-on collision at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to EMS, a 77-year-old female is in critical condition and a 75-year-old female is in serious condition. They were both transported to a hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department continues to investigate this collision.

Additionally, at around 6 p.m., Big Island police reported Highway 11 was closed at mile marker 92 after a fatal traffic accident.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 27, and was near Milolii in South Kona. Big Island police advised motorists to slow down near the area and use alternate routes. This incident is currently under investigation and further information will be updated as they are released to the public.