HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 68-year-old male was in critical condition after he crashed into a telephone pole which caused his vehicle to be set on fire on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.

Honolulu EMS treated the man for multiple traumatic injuries and then took him to the emergency room.

The incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials closed the westbound lanes from Nanakuli Wendy’s to Haleakala Avenue on Farrington Highway but the road was later opened by around 4:40 p.m.