Police investigate pedestrian accident in Maili

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after an accident on Farrington Highway and Pelenaki Street.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 3.
EMS officials say a 66-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He was treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Farrington Highway eastbound traffic is routed up Mailiili Road. Westbound traffic is routed up Hakimo Road.
The Maili stretch is closed.
Police are investigating.