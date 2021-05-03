Police investigate pedestrian accident in Maili

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after an accident on Farrington Highway and Pelenaki Street.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 3.

EMS officials say a 66-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He was treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Farrington Highway eastbound traffic is routed up Mailiili Road. Westbound traffic is routed up Hakimo Road.

The Maili stretch is closed.

Police are investigating.