HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Info Alerts reported an accident between Waipahu Depot and Mokuola streets at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the accident included only one vehicle that overturned on the highway.

Police received a call for the accident at around 12:40 p.m. and had to close Farrington Highway in both directions near the incident. It was stated at around 2:50 p.m. that all lanes were opened.