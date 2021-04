HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hulemalu Road in Puhi near the Haiku Road intersection is closed in both directions due to fallen trees and downed utility lines.

Kauai County posted the incident on Facebook at around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Crews are currently working to clear the roadway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.