Fallen tree shuts down Tantalus Drive

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULULU (KHON2) — The entire roadway is shut down in the 3400 block of Tantalus Drive due to several fallen trees and a power line.

The roadway was closed around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the trees fell and that knocked down the power line.

Hawaiian Electric Company reports there is a power outage in Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Nuuanu, Punchbowl, Tantalus with 13 customers impacted as of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

