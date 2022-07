HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported both lanes on Old Mamalahoa Highway are closed.



The closure is due to a fallen tree and downed power lines.

Lanes are closed between Kauniho Road and the 18 mile marker along Mamalahoa Highway in Umauma.

Drivers are asked use alternate routes.