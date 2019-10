HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Contractors for Hawaiian Electric Company will deliver an 80-ton transformer from downtown Honolulu to Kāne‘ohe on Saturday, Oct. 26, which will cause brief traffic delays along the route. Hawaiian Electric will use the transformer at its Ko‘olau Substation.

The transformer is a heavy, over-sized load, requiring the transport vehicle to travel at a speed of 10–15 mph on roadways and 5 mph on bridges. It will follow a route that avoids areas where weight limits restrict travel.