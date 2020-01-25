Factory Street closed to remove lead-contaminated soil

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work continues along a Kalihi street to remove lead-contaminated soil.
It’s being done on Factory Street between King Street and Waterhouse Street.
The US Environmental Protection Agency is leading the project, and is ensuring that proper dust control measures are in place.
Work is scheduled from Monday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., .and is expected to take five to seven weeks to complete.
