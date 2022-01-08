EMS: 4 car traffic collision sends 3 adults to the hospital in critical, serious conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A four-car collision in Aiea resulted in three people being taken to the hospital, as reported by Honolulu EMS.

According to EMS, the accident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and McGrew Loop in Aiea.

A man and woman, both 35-year-old, were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and a 71-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other person involved in the accident was a 72-year-old man who had minor injuries. EMS said he refused to be transported to the hospital by them but was treated at the scene.