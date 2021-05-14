Water main break in Lihue prompts emergency water service shutdown, road closures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emergency water service shutdown is impacting a portion of Rice Street on Friday, May 14.

Rice Street will be closed between Kalena Street and Ho’olako Street for approximately five hours to allow crews to repair a recent main line break in the area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A partial lane closure on Rice Street, near the Kalapaki Villas complex, will also be in place to create a safe work zone for repairs. Drivers heading east will be directed to merge onto one lane.

Click here to monitor water service announcements, or call the Department of Water at 245-5461.