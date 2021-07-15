Emergency tree trimming closes portion of Hotel St. in Honolulu

FILE – A banyan tree leans over Hotel Street in Downtown Honolulu, Hawaii, July 15, 2021. (City and County of Honolulu photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The portion of Hotel Street between Bishop and Bethel streets in Downtown Honolulu was closed for emergency tree trimming on Thursday, July 15, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Officials said a large banyan tree on private property was leaning into the street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

(City and County of Honolulu photo)



The DPR Division of Urban Forestry will assist by trimming the top of the tree to reduce the weight on the canopy and to minimize the possibility of a collapse.

DPR officials said the work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday.