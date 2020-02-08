Emergency shoreline repairs on Kamehameha Highway will begin in Kaaawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be emergency shoreline work on Kamehameha Highway on the east shore of Oahu.

All work is scheduled seven days a week, between 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Paving, pavement marking, and delineator installation at the site of the repairs of the 2,300-feet section of Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Beach Homes Road.

There will be ingle lane closure on Kamehameha Highway north of Pokiwai Bridge continuing for approximately 2-weeks.

Repairs of Kamehameha Highway at Crouching Lion will begin Saturday, Feb. 8.

Repairs of Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa will begin Monday, Feb. 10. Work will be done on one site at a time on four sites in Kaaawa, including:

Fronting Kanenelu Beach;

Near the intersection with Kaaawa Valley Road;

Fronting Kaaawa Elementary School; and,

Near the intersection with Polinalina Road

The emergency repairs will involve the closure of the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway at the identified sites between 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Travel in both directions is maintained by contraflow-alternating vehicles in the remaining open lane. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for additional travel time.

HDOT determined that these sections needed emergency repairs through assessments of the coastal highway.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the communities of Hauula, Punaluu, and Kaaawa as crews work to protect the coastal highway.