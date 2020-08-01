Emergency road work on Ward Avenue begins on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency road work on Ward Avenue started Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Department of Design and Construction is putting in temporary shoring in the drainage.
The two center lanes of Ward Avenue are closed Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The closure is between Halekauwila Street and Auahi Street. The lanes on the mauka side of Halekauwila Street will remain open.
Call the Department of Design and Construction at 768-8801 with any questions.
