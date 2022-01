HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has closed off eastbound Renton Road, near Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach, due to an overturned vehicle.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The accident happened around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, near the Renton intersection. All motorists are advised to drive with caution and use alternate routes.

Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.