HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are currently responding to a water main break on Waialae Ave.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
East bound lanes on Waialae Ave. is closed between 8th and 9th Ave. Contra-flowing in the west bound lanes.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH – RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
- East bound lanes on Waialae Ave is closed between 8th and 9th Ave
- Social Scene: Impact on the economy
- Two killed, one wounded at protests in Wisconsin over police shooting of Jacob Blake
- Laura now forecast to become Category 4 hurricane