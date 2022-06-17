HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police closed Hilo Road due to a trash fire that started on Friday morning. Police are asking motorists to avoid Kawili Street between Laukapu Street and Hinano Street.

The incident happened on Friday, June 17, at 5:47 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Hawai’i Island Police Department, the contents in the trash compartment of a commercial rubbish truck caught on fire. The vehicle driver expelled the contents of the truckload on the shoulder of Kawili Street.

Firefighters extinguished the burning trash. Police said traffic is expected to be detoured for the next three hours and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes or expect to be detoured to E. Lanikaula Street.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Department of Public Works is investigating the scene.