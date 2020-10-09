Driver of 18-wheeler truck in serious condition after multi-vehicle accident on the H1 on Oahu

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three lanes were closed on the H1 East bound by the Kaonohi off ramp as a 18-wheeler truck flipped over on Friday, Oct. 9.

It happened around 9:55 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were in the accident.

EMS officials say a 27-year-old male was ejected from a truck with injuries to the head and legs. He was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one was injured in the other vehicles.

