Driver of 18-wheeler truck in serious condition after multi-vehicle accident on the H1 on Oahu

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three lanes were closed on the H1 East bound by the Kaonohi off ramp as a 18-wheeler truck flipped over on Friday, Oct. 9.
It happened around 9:55 a.m.
Multiple vehicles were in the accident.
EMS officials say a 27-year-old male was ejected from a truck with injuries to the head and legs. He was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No one was injured in the other vehicles.
