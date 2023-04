A photo shows the street sign for Kanehoa Loop at Makakilo Drive. (Photo/Nathanial Q. Hawthorne)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to an incident at around 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

At Makakilo Drive and Kanehoa Loop, EMS said they treated a motorist who had lost control of their vehicle.

A 57-year-old female driver lost control and hit several trees. She ended up hitting a wall. She suffered multiple injuries.

EMS said the driver was in serious condition.