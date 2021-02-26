Downed utility pole prompts closure of Highway 11 on Hawaii Island

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed Highway 11 in both directions between the 102 and 103 mile markers on Friday, Feb. 26, due to a downed utility pole.

The closure is approximately 1 1/2 miles south of Kealaokeawe Road, according to Hawaii Island police.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said, there is no available detour as of 8:45 p.m. and motorists are advised to avoid the area for two hours as crews conduct repairs.

