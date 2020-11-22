Downed utility lines close Highway 11 in Kau in Hawaii Island

KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 11 in Kau is closed between Lotus Blossom Lane and Hawaii Boulevard due to downed utility lines, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

The road closure notice was issued around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Vehicles can detour through Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving due to wet and windy conditions.

