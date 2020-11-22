KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 11 in Kau is closed between Lotus Blossom Lane and Hawaii Boulevard due to downed utility lines, according to the Hawaii Police Department.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
The road closure notice was issued around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Vehicles can detour through Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.
Drivers are urged to use caution while driving due to wet and windy conditions.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Downed utility lines close Highway 11 in Kau in Hawaii Island
- Roy and Kathy Sakuma hand over production of Ukulele Festival Hawaii after 50 years
- Coronavirus: 2 fatalities, 123 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22
- Postgame Notes: Calvin Turner Jr. scores three touchdowns, twice on two-point conversions in loss to Boise State
- Big Island Mayor-elect Roth announces cabinet appointees