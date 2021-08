HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) closed Pali Highway in both directions at Pulelehua Way in Nu’uanu due to a downed utility line on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Officials said the utility line was accidently brought down due to DOT improvements on Pali Highway.

Traffic is being rerouted to side streets, according to DOT.